Michigan man found dead in abandoned Hummer in Tennessee tow yard Dale Hilsabeck, 63, of Lansing, was inside his 2007 Hummer H3, which had been towed from a local Walmart to the E.A. Towing lot in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Detectives are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of his death, according to a report from Murfreesboro police.