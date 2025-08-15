Lansing man faces 17 charges, accused of disarming, shooting police officer in leg

Macomb Township demands action over firefighter shortage and more top stories

A Lansing man is facing a slew of felony charges after he allegedly disarmed multiple police officers during a struggle and shot one officer in the leg.

On April 10, 2024, Andrial Ortiz, 30, was pulled over by Lansing police officers in a rear parking lot of a Lansing apartment complex.

During a search of Ortiz's vehicle, police say they found narcotics and attempted to arrest Ortiz, who allegedly resisted and struggled with officers. While struggling with officers, Ortiz is accused of attempting to remove one officer's pistol before removing another officer's pistol. That officer was able to regain control of the gun.

Authorities say Ortiz then disarmed a third officer and managed to fire one shot, striking the officer in the leg. Another officer fired at Ortiz's leg, striking him below the knee, before removing the pistol from his possession.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office reviewed the case and found the officer's use of force was justified.

"Disarming an officer is an incredibly reckless act; one that gravely endangers officers on-scene and all nearby members of the public," said Nessel. "My office is committed to ensuring police can do their jobs as safely as possible, and we will work to hold this individual accountable in the courts."

Ortiz was recently arraigned on one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer, causing serious impairment; two counts of disarming a police officer; one count of attempting to disarm a police officer; two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer, causing injury; two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer; and eight counts of second-offense felony firearm.

He is being charged as a habitual fourth offender and was given a $100,000 bond.

Ortiz is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 22 for a probable cause conference. A preliminary examination is set for Aug. 29.