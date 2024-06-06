More lanes to close on Southfield Freeway due to Michigan's new work zone safety law

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that additional lane closures are necessary on Southfield Freeway in Dearborn and Allen Park due to a new work zone safety law, officials said.

Due to the change, two lanes of Southfield Freeway will need to be closed in both directions from Pinecrest Drive, south of I-94, to Ford Road.

The new law requires that a work zone have a concrete barrier if crews are working on a project overnight. Since there isn't space for that on Southfield, an extra lane closure is necessary. During this project, crews will perform concrete patching, milling and resurfacing.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 7, and continuing through Tuesday, June 11, one lane will be open on northbound M-39 from I-94 to Ford Road.

Then, starting on June 14, up to two lanes of Southfield Freeway from I-94 to Ford Road will be closed in both directions.

MDOT officials say drivers should expect delays during the closure, plan extra time to reach their destinations or take an alternate route.