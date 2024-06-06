Watch CBS News
Local News

More lanes to close on Southfield Freeway due to Michigan's new work zone safety law

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

2-year-old killed in tornado, Michigan Central concert and more stories
Livonia 2-year-old killed in tornado, Michigan Central concert and more top stories 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that additional lane closures are necessary on Southfield Freeway in Dearborn and Allen Park due to a new work zone safety law, officials said. 

Due to the change, two lanes of Southfield Freeway will need to be closed in both directions from Pinecrest Drive, south of I-94, to Ford Road. 

The new law requires that a work zone have a concrete barrier if crews are working on a project overnight. Since there isn't space for that on Southfield, an extra lane closure is necessary. During this project, crews will perform concrete patching, milling and resurfacing. 

Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 7, and continuing through Tuesday, June 11, one lane will be open on northbound M-39 from I-94 to Ford Road. 

Then, starting on June 14, up to two lanes of Southfield Freeway from I-94 to Ford Road will be closed in both directions. 

MDOT officials say drivers should expect delays during the closure, plan extra time to reach their destinations or take an alternate route. 

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

First published on June 6, 2024 / 1:48 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.