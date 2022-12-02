MDOT crews to close lanes on 8 Mile near Telegraph starting Monday

(CBS DETROIT) - Crews will be closing lanes on 8 Mile Road near Telegraph as they work to relocate underground and overhead utilities, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The closure will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, and will go through sometime in January 2023.

MDOT says the eastbound 8 Mile Road will be reduced to one lane from Inkster Road to Telegraph Road.

In addition to this, crews will continue working on Telegraph Road at the 8 Mile interchange to prepare for a project that will start in spring 2023. This project will consist of rebuilding Telegraph Road from Grand River Avenue to 8 Mile.

For more information on road and lane closures, visit here.