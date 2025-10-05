Kroger recalls deli pasta salads due to possible listeria contamination

What to know about food safety in your home amid increase in foodborne illnesses

What to know about food safety in your home

What to know about food safety in your home

Two types of pasta salad bowls sold at Kroger and other stores across the U.S. have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination, the Food & Drug Administration announced Saturday.

The Kroger Company voluntarily recalled "Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad" and "Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad" following another FDA recall announcement last week involving products with pasta ingredients sold at Albertsons.

The pasta manufactured in Roseville, California, by Nate's Fine Foods is possibly contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

Kroger's recalled products were sold across 1,860 Kroger Family of Stores — including Baker's, City Market, Dillons, Fred Meyer, Fry's, Gerbes, King Soopers, Payless, Ralphs and Smith's — in the following states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oregona, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and West Virginia.

The "Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad" were sold from Aug. 29 through Oct. 2, and the "Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad" were sold from Aug. 29 through Oct. 2, the FDA said.

Saturday's recall announcement came after the Kroger Family of Stores was notified about the Nate's Fine Foods' possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination on Sept. 26, the FDA said. The company was notified again about the pasta's recall that included additional production dates on Oct. 1.

Listeria infections are caused by eating food contaminated with the bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes. Symptoms can include headaches, fevers, changes in your mental status, difficulty walking and even seizures.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that people may also experience a stiff neck and flu-like symptoms, such as muscle aches and fatigue.

Some people are also at higher risk of severe cases, including those who are pregnant, newborns, adults 65 or older, and those with weakened immune systems.

Customers who have purchased the recalled products are urged not to consume them and return them for a refund.