Albertsons recalls several deli products due to potential listeria contamination

What to know about food safety in your home amid increase in foodborne illnesses

Albertsons Companies is recalling several store-made deli products due to potential listeria contamination, which can lead to serious illness.

In a statement shared Saturday, the Idaho-based supermarket said it was pulling five items because they contain a recalled bowtie pasta manufactured by Nate's Fine Foods. The items include various pasta salads and pasta dishes.

More info on the recalled products, including UPC codes, best by dates and label photos, can be seen in the company's statement.

According to the statement, no injuries or adverse reactions have been reported, but customers are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return them for a full refund.

"The FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination," the statement added. "Listeria monocytogenes can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces."

In addition to Albertsons and Albertsons Market, the items were available at multiple Albertsons-owned stores across more than a dozen states, including Amigos, Andronico's Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Pak 'N Save, Pavilions, Market Street, Randalls, Safeway, Tom Thumb and Vons. The states include Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Louisiana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

Listeria infections are caused by eating food contaminated with the bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes. Symptoms can include headaches, fevers, changes in your mental status, difficulty walking and even seizures.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that people may also experience a stiff neck and flu-like symptoms, such as muscle aches and fatigue.

Some people are also at higher risk of severe cases, including those who are pregnant, newborns, adults 65 or older, and those with weakened immune systems.