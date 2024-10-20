Kim, Chiles help Michigan State snap losing streak with 32-20 win over Iowa

Jonathan Kim kicked a school-record six field goals and Aidan Chiles threw for 256 yards and a touchdown to lead Michigan State to a 32-20 victory over Iowa on Saturday night.

Chiles also ran for 51 yards for the Spartans (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten), who snapped a three-game losing streak.

"It's a big win," said Chiles who completed 22 of 30 passes. "Like I said in my interview this past week, it's a new season for us. So starting off 1-0 was beautiful, and now we're trying to go 2-0. Really simple as that, just keep stacking it day by day and week by week."

Kaleb Johnson, who entered as the nation's No. 2 rusher, was held to 98 yards on 14 carries for the Hawkeyes (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten).

Cade McNamara capped a 58-yard drive at the start of the second half with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Reese Vander Zee, pulling the Hawkeyes within 12-7.

The Spartans responded on the following drive with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Chiles to Montorie Foster Jr. to put them up 19-7.

Backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan then answered for Iowa with a 2-yard touchdown run with 49 seconds left in the third quarter.

Kim's 55- and 46-yard field goals in the fourth quarter gave Michigan State a 25-14 lead with 7:34 remaining. Kim's kicks eclipsed the record five field goals by former Spartans Paul Edinger and John Langeloh.

"I'm just happy I'm able to go out and just help this team win," said Kim who has made 15 of 16 field goals this season. "It's an honor to be able to set that record."

Johnson cut the deficit to 25-20 only 12 seconds later when he broke free on a 75-yard touchdown run. The Spartans sealed the win with a 1-yard scoring run by Nate Carter with 2:03 left.

"They pushed us throughout the second half, got it within one score a couple of times," said Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith. "And the response from this group was, was huge."

Michigan State dominated Iowa in the first half in jumping to a 12-0 lead. Kim hit field goals of 42 and 43 yards in the first quarter and then from 36 and 29 yards in the second quarter. He missed a 55-yarder at the end of the half.

The Hawkeyes were outgained 250-58 in the opening half, including only 28 yards rushing.

"I just think overall, we we play better when we have some rhythm and we weren't able to," said McNamara. "We weren't able to get any rhythm. It was a lack of execution I think in the first half.

"Overall, I think I just need to play better. At the end of the day as quarterback, I have to play better in order for us to win. And I didn't do that tonight."

Iowa: The Hawkeyes continued to struggle with their passing game, throwing for only 150 yards. Iowa came into the game ranked 127th out of 133 FBS teams. McNamara was held to 3-of-9 passing for 30 yards in the first half and finished with 11 of 23 completions for 150 yards and an interception.

Michigan State: The Spartans, which were coming off a bye, put together their best performance of the season in all phases of the game. The defense was able to hold Johnson in check for most of the game, the offense was able to move the ball against Iowa's stout defense and Kim connected on six of seven field-goal attempts.

"I think we're still a lot better than what we showed today," Chiles said. " We did great getting to that red zone, but we got to finish now. Kim can make his kicks, but we also want to get in the end zone."

UP NEXT

Iowa hosts Northwestern on Saturday.

Michigan State travels to Michigan on Saturday.