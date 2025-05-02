Man gets decades in prison for kidnapping and raping 9-year-old girl in Detroit

A man will serve several decades in prison on charges relating to the kidnapping, rape and torture of a child who was 9 years old at the time.

Aaron Deneal McDonald, age 44, had pleaded no contest in March to all charges in the case: kidnapping, assault by strangulation, torture and three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said. A no contest plea has the same effect as a guilty plea in the criminal case; but it does not require the defendant to make admissions that could be used in a civil case.

He received 46 to 80 years in prison on five of those charges; and nine years in prison on the sixth charge of being a habitual offender. He could have received life in prison, based on previous reports from the prosecutor.

The case involved an incident on October 10, 2021, in which a child was lured into a vehicle by a stranger. The man attempted to sexually assault the girl in the vehicle and then drove her to a house in Detroit.

Once at the home, the man ordered the girl to take off her clothing. She refused. He strangled her and assaulted her. She escaped from the house, wrapped only in a blanket, after he fell asleep.

Through the efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies, the suspect was identified and taken into custody a few days later.

"No child should have to endure what she went through. Due to her extraordinary bravery and determination, she saved her own life, and she may have saved other children from a similar fate," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald said about the case.