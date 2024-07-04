Missing kayaker's body recovered from Lake Michigan

Michigan splash pad reopens after shooting, Detroit-area animal shelter at capacity and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The body of a missing 28-year-old kayaker who disappeared over the weekend was found in Lake Michigan on Tuesday, officials said.

The Leelanau County Sheriff's Office says that the body was found in the lake off the shores of Glen Arbor in 109 feet of water at about 10:45 a.m.

The kayaker, Eric Tyler Gabryel of Capac, had been missing since about 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Gabryel and a 37-year-old Emmett woman had left the Glen Haven area in their kayaks earlier in the day. Gabryel's kayak started filling with water, and the woman tried to get them back to the shore, but her kayak also started getting swamped with water.

After that, Gabryel disappeared, and the woman was pulled out of the water by a boat that passed through the area. She was taken to the hospital.

The National Park Service, Glen Lake Fire and Rescue, Michigan State Police, The United States Coast Guard, Leelanau County Sheriff's Office, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Dive Team and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources all investigated the case.

"Unfortunately, this situation is a reminder that all persons enjoying the waterways of Michigan should not only have, but use personal floatation devices (PFD's) anytime they are out on the water," the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office said. "Especially when kayaking or canoeing. The general rule of thumb is that if you are in water deeper than your height, then use of a PFD is recommended."