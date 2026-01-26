17-month-old K9 helps locate missing teen in Bloomfield Township

Police in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, released bodycam video of one of its K9s helping officers locate a missing teen on Monday.

Police say Rollo, a 17-month-old Belgian Malinois/Shepard mix, is still new to the job but was put to the test. The video showed the dog leading an officer through the snow in a field. The dog was then seen bringing the officer to the side of a road, where police eventually located the teen walking.

Police say that because Rollo is new, "any change in environment can affect a track." However, they praised the dog for still being able to complete the job, adding that he "powered through it like a beast."

According to the police department, Rollo joined Bloomfield Township police in November 2025 as an explosive detection patrol dog.

He's being honored on Monday at the Bloomfield Township Board of Trustees meeting.