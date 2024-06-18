Singer Justin Timberlake arrested on Long Island on DUI-related charges Singer Justin Timberlake arrested on Long Island on DUI-related charges 00:24

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. - Singer Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday on Long Island, Sag Harbor police said.

The pop star faces DUI-related charges and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

The circumstances of Timberlake's arrest weren't immediately released.

There was no immediate comment from Timberlake's representatives.

Timberlake, 43, is set to go on his global "Forget Tomorrow" tour in support of his sixth album "Everything I Thought It Was" in June.

The Tennessee native and member of the group NSYNC is one of the best-selling music artists in the world.

