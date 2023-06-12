Juneteenth 2023: Here's how to celebrate at downtown Detroit parks

(CBS DETROIT) - The Downtown Detroit Partnership is hosting several free events at three downtown parks in observance of Juneteenth.

A market will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 16, as part of Market Fridays at Cadillac Square. Downtown Detroit Partnership

The events include drum, dance and musical performances, poetry readings, movies, markets and more! These events will be hosted at Campus Martius Park, Cadillac Square and Beacon Park.

Here are the events:

Detroit Forever, presented by the Downtown Detroit Partnership and N'Namdi Center

When and where: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at Campus Martius Park

What: People will be able to experience live entertainment, including African dance and drum ciphers featuring lead drummer Efe Bes, founder and lead musician of iBm and Bambuti music, known for fusing new-school African polyrhythms with other genres. Award-winning author and poet Nandi Comer will also do poetry readings at the event. Comer was appointed as the state's poet laureate in 2023, becoming Michigan's first poet laureate since the 1950s.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will be played as part of the Downtown Detroit Partnerships Movie Nights in the D series on Wednesday, June 14. Downtown Detroit Partnership

Movie Nights in the D presented by Capital One Café - "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" | PG-13

When and where: 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at Campus Martius Park

What: After the "Detroit Forever" event, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will be played as part of the Downtown Detroit Partnerships Movie Nights in the D series. The series includes films played on a big screen at Campus Martius Park every Wednesday through August. People can bring a chair or blanket to sit on while they watch the movie.

There will be a day market on Friday, June 16, in Cadillac Square and an evening market in Beacon Park on Saturday, June 17. Downtown Detroit Partnership

Black Business Showcase

When and where: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 16, Market Fridays at Cadillac Square and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, Night Market at Beacon Park

What: These pop-up markets will feature Black-owned small businesses from Detroit. During the day market at Cadillac Square, visitors can find various items from the vendors and enjoy free live neo-soul art music from King Sophia, a cellist, vocalist and electric guitarist. During the evening market at Beacon Park, guests can also shop from the local businesses and hear music from DJ Lovebeam and the Aisha Ellis Quartet. The Smoke Ring and Unity Catering food trucks will be at the evening market.

