July 2025 sets record for fourth wettest July in Detroit history

This may not come as much of a surprise after the torrential rainfall this week, but July 2025 is ending in the top five wettest Julys in Detroit.

Flash flooding on Wednesday, July 31, brought us over the line, but not before we experienced heavy rainfall on Monday, July 28.

Detroit reached 7.38 inches of rainfall for the month. The month's average is 3.51 inches of rainfall.

There is no doubt we've seen an abundance of water this month, but reaching the top tive for the fourth wettest ranking is a feat.

Records for the Detroit area go back to November 1874.