Flash flood warnings issued as heavy rainfall moves through Southeast Michigan

Heavy rainfall is moving through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday, prompting flash flood warnings.

According to the National Weather Service, two warnings were issued in parts of Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 9:30 p.m. Additionally, a flood advisory was issued for portions of Southeast Michigan until 8 p.m.

Officials say 2 to 3 inches of rain has fallen in some areas, and the expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches an hour.

NWS says communities that may experience flooding include Livonia, Canton, Ypsilanti, Dearborn, Willis, Westland, Inkster, Wayne, Whittaker, Pittsfield Township, Taylor, Romulus, Dearborn Heights, Southgate and Allen Park.