Watch CBS News
Local News

Flash flood warnings issued as heavy rainfall moves through Southeast Michigan

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Flash flood warnings issued as storms hit Southeast Michigan
Flash flood warnings issued as storms hit Southeast Michigan 11:04

Heavy rainfall is moving through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday, prompting flash flood warnings.

According to the National Weather Service, two warnings were issued in parts of Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 9:30 p.m. Additionally, a flood advisory was issued for portions of Southeast Michigan until 8 p.m.

Officials say 2 to 3 inches of rain has fallen in some areas, and the expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches an hour.

NWS says communities that may experience flooding include Livonia, Canton, Ypsilanti, Dearborn, Willis, Westland, Inkster, Wayne, Whittaker, Pittsfield Township, Taylor, Romulus, Dearborn Heights, Southgate and Allen Park.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue