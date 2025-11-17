Bond set at $60 million for John Skelton, father of 3 missing Michigan boys, charged with murder

John Skelton, the father of three Southeast Michigan boys who have been missing for 15 years, has been arraigned on six charges, three each of open murder and tampering with evidence.

Skelton, 53, was in court Monday in Lenawee County 2A District Court to face those six charges, the Michigan State Police said.

Bond was set at $60 million, and he remains lodged in Lenawee County Jail, police said.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Nov. 24, and a preliminary exam is set for Dec. 1, according to court records.

This is the latest development in a case that lingered for years over the deaths of Andrew, 9, Alexander, 7, and Tanner, 5. The boys, who lived in Morenci, were last seen in November 2010. A judge formally declared the three dead in March 2025, upon the request of their mother, Tanya Zuvers.

In the meantime, Skelton was serving prison time on a plea of no contest to three counts of unlawful imprisonment over failure to return the boys after a court-ordered visitation. He had served a 15-year sentence, and the Michigan Department of Corrections scheduled Skelton to be released from the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility on Nov. 29.

Last week, Skelton was charged with three counts of open murder and three counts of tampering with evidence. The dates listed as the dates of offense are Nov. 25, 2010, which is the last known date that the boys were seen alive.

The above video originally aired on Nov. 13.