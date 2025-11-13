Father of 3 Michigan boys missing since 2010 charged with murder, tampering with evidence

John Skelton, the father of three Morenci, Michigan, boys who have been missing for 15 years, has been charged with murder.

This step happens about two weeks before his expected release from prison on earlier charges stemming from the investigation of the whereabouts of his children.

According to Lenawee County District Court records, Skelton, 53, was charged Wednesday with three counts of open murder and three counts of tampering with evidence. The dates listed as the dates of offense are Nov. 25, 2010, the last known date that the boys were seen alive. The Michigan State Police, Monroe post, is listed as the investigating agency.

This is the latest development in a case that had lingered for years over the deaths of Andrew, 9, Alexander, 7, and Tanner, 5, who were last seen in November 2010. The boys have never been found, despite repeated searches in Michigan and Ohio.

A judge formally declared the three dead in March 2025, upon the request of their mother, Tanya Zuvers. But at that time, Lenawee County Judge Catherine Sala rejected a request to declare that John Skelton murdered the children.

"To make such a finding, the court would only be joining those voices offering such speculation and theory given the lack of information," Sala said at the time.

Skelton's previous conviction in the case involved a plea of no contest to three counts of unlawful imprisonment over failure to return the boys after a court-ordered visitation in the Lenawee County community of Morenci. He was issued a 15-year sentence.

The Michigan Department of Corrections scheduled Skelton to be released from the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility on Nov. 29.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to the Lenawee County Prosecutor's Office for additional details.