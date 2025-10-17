Watch CBS News
John Deere bulldozer stolen, found abandoned in Southwest Michigan

Paula Wethington
The Michigan State Police are seeking the public's help in determining who recently stole a yellow John Deere bulldozer in St. Joseph County. 

The suspects drove the bulldozer for several miles across fields and roadways before abandoning it in a field on Oct. 10 off Hallam Road, near Michigan Avenue, in Mendon Township, state police said. 

The bulldozer has since been recovered. 

Troopers ask that anyone who can provide information about the circumstances of the bulldozer theft call the Marshall post at 269-558-0500. 

