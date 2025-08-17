Jim Harbaugh refuses to comment on NCAA penalizing University of Michigan for sign-stealing

Jim Harbaugh is refusing to comment on the NCAA's decision to fine the University of Michigan tens of millions of dollars and to suspend head coach Sherrone Moore for three games due to the sign-stealing scandal that occurred during Harbaugh's tenure at his alma mater.

Harbaugh stayed mum on the Wolverines when he stepped to the podium at SoFi Stadium on Saturday night following his Los Angeles Chargers' 23-22 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams for his first interaction with the media since the NCAA's rulings were announced Friday.

"Like I said to you last year, not engaging," Harbaugh said. "Not engaging."

The NCAA sharply criticized Harbaugh's stewardship over the winningest program in college football when it announced the sanctions, saying it had "overwhelming" evidence of a cover-up by the Michigan staff. Harbaugh has always claimed he didn't know about the sign-stealing and scouting operation run by Connor Stalions.

Stalions was given an eight-year show-cause order, restricting him from all athletically related activities during the show-cause period. He was on Harbaugh's staff until he resigned amid the scandal in November 2023. In the Netflix documentary "Untold: Sign Stealer," Stalions said he did not break any NCAA rules.

Michigan only avoided a multi-year postseason ban because the NCAA decided it wasn't fair to the Wolverines' current student-athletes to penalize them for the misdeeds during Harbaugh's tenure, which culminated in a national championship in January 2024.

He jumped back to the NFL two weeks later with the Chargers, and the NCAA hit him in August 2024 with a four-year show-cause order for recruiting violations. Harbaugh now faces a 10-year show-cause order following the conclusion of the four-year order, which effectively serves as a 14-year ban from college football.

Moore said in a statement on Friday after the NCAA's announcement that he's "glad that this part of the process has been completed. I greatly respect the rules governing collegiate athletics and it is my intent to have our program comply with those rules at all times."

Michigan has said it will appeal the NCAA's decision, claiming the body has made errors in interpreting its own bylaws while drawing conclusions that are contrary to evidence.

Moore was Harbaugh's assistant for six years before getting the top job upon Harbaugh's departure. Moore will be suspended for two games this September and for the Wolverines' 2026 season opener in Germany.

