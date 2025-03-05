Jennifer Crumbley wants Oakland County prosecutor removed from her case

Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter, is seeking to have Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald and her office be removed from her case, citing ethical violations.

Jennifer Crumbley's appellate attorney, Michael Dezsi, filed a motion on Jennifer Crumbley's behalf, alleging the prosecutor's office spent nearly $150,000 on two public relations firms, Identity and Moment Strategies LLC, to run a "smear campaign" against Jennifer Crumbley and her husband, James Crumbley.

Dezsi is holding a news conference Wednesday to discuss the motion. The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office is drafting a legal response to the motion.

"From the inception of this case, the Oakland County Prosecutor has engaged in a pattern of cheat and deceit by committing numerous constitutional, legal, and ethical violations," said Dezsi in a news release.

"There is no place for the use of social media influencers in the criminal justice system, and the Prosecutor's decision to do so in this case is a stark violation of ethical rules imposed on the prosecutor to ensure a fair trial."

Jennifer Crumbley was convicted in February 2024 of four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the Nov. 30, 2021, mass shooting carried out by her son, Ethan Crumbley, that claimed the lives of Justin Shilling, 17, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Tate Myre, 16, and Hana St. Juliana, 14, and injured seven others. Her husband, James Crumbley, was convicted on the same four counts in March. The two were sentenced in April to 10-15 years in prison, becoming the first parents in the U.S. to be held responsible for a school shooting committed by their child.

A full copy of the motion is below:

The new motion comes as Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews is set to deliver a decision on whether Jennifer Crumbley should be granted a new trial based on alleged misconduct by the prosecutor's office.

Dezsi was appointed Jennifer Crumbley's appellant attorney in April 2024. He's argued that his client's conviction should be overturned because prosecutors did not provide her defense team the proffer agreements of Oxford High School counselor Shawn Hopkins and former dean of students Nicholas Ejak. The two were key witnesses for the prosecution.

The prosecutor's office previously acknowledged that Hopkins and Ejak had two proffer agreements but denied that they were promised immunity, leniency or favoritism for testifying.

The shooter was sentenced in December 2023 to life without the possibility of parole. Jennifer Crumbley is currently serving out her sentence at the Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti.