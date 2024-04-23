James and Jennifer Crumbley receive appointed appellant attorneys following convictions

Breaking down the sentencing hearing of James and Jennifer Crumbley

Breaking down the sentencing hearing of James and Jennifer Crumbley

(CBS DETROIT) - James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the Oxford High School shooter, obtained appointed appellant attorneys after being sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison earlier this month for involuntary manslaughter.

Court records show Micahel Dezsi was appointed as Jennifer Crumbley's attorney, while Alona Sharon was appointed for James Crumbley.

It is the initial step in filing an appeal, which the Crumbleys have not yet done.

The parents were convicted in February and March, months after their son was sentenced to life in prison for the shooting. The teen, who was a student at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

The Crumbleys case made history as the first time the parents of a school shooter were convicted. They were both sentenced on April 9 and sent to separate prisons in the state.