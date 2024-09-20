Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance returns to Michigan next week

Funeral for MSP officer killed after crash, Inkster police searching for gunman and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance is returning to Michigan next week.

Vance will speak at the Northwestern Michigan Fair, located at 3606 Blair Townhall Rd. in Traverse City, on Wednesday, Sept. 25. This marks Vance's second visit to Michigan in two weeks. The Ohio senator spoke at Apple Valley Events in Sparta on Tuesday.

"Michigan prides itself on being the auto capital of the world, and it's the backbone of Michigan's economy," the Trump-Vance campaign said in a statement. "President Donald J. Trump has shown time and time again that he is dedicated to supporting and rebuilding the auto-industry, starting with encouraging American manufacturing jobs."

Vance's visit comes on the heels of former President Donald Trump's town hall in Flint on Tuesday. The town hall was held at the Dort Financial Center and moderated by Trump's former press secretary, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The discussion focused on the economy and auto industry.

"You used to be the capital of the world in cars. Today you're an afterthought in cars," Trump said Tuesday while pledging to impose tariffs on imported cars. "We are going to bring so many auto plants into our country. You are going to be as big or bigger than you were 50 years ago. Because (car manufacturers) won't be able. If they're not willing to build the plant, we don't want their product."

On Thursday, Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris took part in a campaign event in Farmington Hills alongside Oprah Winfrey. Using a format similar to her former talk show, Winfrey hosted a discussion that featured celebrities, campaign organizers and voters. The crowd included a few hundred people in person as well as virtual attendees.

Actress Meryl Streep, appearing by video Thursday, asked Harris what her plan would be if she were to win the presidential election, and there is a push to overturn the election results.

"We will be ready," Harris said Thursday. "To try and upend a free and fair election where the American people voted, that was a bridge too far for a lot of people…I think there is absolutely no tolerance whatsoever from the vast majority of Americans for that, and they've seen the lies."

Doors for Vance's Traverse City event open at 5 p.m., with Vance set to take the stage at 7 p.m. The event is open to the public, but you must register to attend.