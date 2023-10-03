Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig announces bid for US Senate

(CBS DETROIT) - Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig announced that he is officially running for U.S. Senate.

Craig posted a video Tuesday on his campaign website and on X, formerly Twitter.

"The American People want a return to Law and Order. And that's exactly what they're going to get," he wrote in the social media post. "I am officially running for United States Senate.



Craig will join a growing field of GOP candidates trying to flip a seat that's remained in Democratic control for over two decades. Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers announced a bid less than a month ago, and several others, including former U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, are still considering campaigns.

Craig served as police chief for eight years until his retirement in 2021. Shortly after he retired, he announced a bid for Michigan governor.

However, he was barred from the August primary ballot after it was determined he didn't have enough valid signatures to qualify.