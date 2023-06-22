Jackson County woman wins second big Michigan Lottery prize

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan woman is feeling pretty lucky these days after winning two large prizes from the Michigan Lottery.

The Jackson County woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, has won $100,000 in the Robo Cash online instant game.

"While I was playing, I saw $10,000 come up on the screen with a 10X multiplier," the 76-year-old woman said. "I didn't realize how much I'd won until the $100,000 prize came up on the screen, and then I started freaking out."

This is the second time the woman has won a prize playing the Robo Cash online game.

"A few years ago, I won $50,000 playing Robo Cash, so I have continued to play it ever since," she said. "I still can't believe I won big for a second time playing Robo Cash!"

The winner recently picked up her prize at the Lottery Headquarters, but she has not spent any of it. She plans to keep the money in her savings account.

Lottery officials say players could win up to $500,000 instantly playing its online games. Officials say the proceeds from Michigan's Lottery have contributed more than $27 billion to Michigan schools since the lottery began in the state in 1972.