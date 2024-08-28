Jack White to play small show at Ann Arbor's Blind Pig

Storms cause damage in Michigan, former employee sues Detroit Marriott and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit rockstar Jack White will perform at a 400-capacity venue in Ann Arbor this weekend as part of a tour following the release of his new album.

White will perform at The Blind Pig at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1. Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

The presale for Vault fan club members begins at noon on Wednesday.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 06: Jack White performs at Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on June 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. / Getty Images

The Ann Arbor show was announced on Tuesday, along with shows in Pittsburgh on Thursday and one in Columbus on Saturday.

These shows come after the release of his "No Name" album, and White said on social media that even though the small shows are being announced as they go, they can still be considered part of a tour.

"People keep saying that these are "Pop up shows" we've been playing, well, you can call them whatever you want, but we are on tour right now," White said in the statement. "These are the 'shows.' We won't really be announcing dates in advance so much, we will mostly be playing small clubs, back yard fetes, and a few festivals here and there to help pay for expenses."

White has played a few shows in Michigan this year, including the Michigan Central reopening concert and a show at Saint Andrew's Hall.

After his show on Sunday, White will reunite with former Hentchmen bandmates to perform at the Hamtramck Labor Day Festival. They are scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. on Monday. Admission to the festival is free.