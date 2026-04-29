Wolf population at Isle Royale National Park reaches highest levels since the '70s, researchers say

The wolf population on Isle Royale National Park in Michigan has reached its highest level seen since the 1970s, a scenario that is a stark improvement for the species in that Upper Peninsula wilderness.

But the number of wolves also appears to be cutting down the moose population in the region.

A recently published study by researchers from Michigan Technological University provided a look at the populations of both animal species and their behaviors during winter 2026.

"In short, the wolf population appears to be doing well; however, the moose population continues to decline," the report said.

The wolf population during winter 2026 is estimated at 37 animals living among three packs, the researchers said. That's an increase of 31 wolves believed to be living there during 2023, and there were only two wolves found during 2017. Additional wolves were brought to the island during 2018 and 2019.

In the meantime, the number of moose on the island living there during winter 2026 was estimated to be 524. That is a noticeable drop from the 840 moose estimated during 2024. Furthermore, the most recent moose population survey found no calves among those animals. That was the first time in 68 years for such an observation.

"In a typical year, about 13 percent of moose seen on survey plots are calves," the researchers said.

They also calculated that during 41 days in winter 2026, the wolves fed on 28 moose.

During summer 2025, the researchers said, there were issues with at least two wolves spending a substantial amount of time near camp sites and other locations where park visitors and staff could be found, attempting to access human food. During one such encounter, a tent was ripped and damaged as a wolf attempted to access a visitor's backpack.

Because of those issues, the National Park Service said one of the two wolves that repeatedly approached people was "lethally removed" in August 2025.