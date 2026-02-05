Watch live: Officials provide update on investigation into vehicle crash at McNamara Terminal

The Wayne County Airport Authority will provide an update on Thursday on its investigation into a driver who crashed a vehicle into the McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport last month.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, when a still-unidentified driver crashed their Mercedes sedan into the McNamara Terminal near Delta Air Lines' check-in counters. The driver was arrested and is undergoing a medical evaluation, and several employees were checked by emergency personnel after encountering debris, Delta said.

Tadarial Sturdivant, Wayne County Airport Authority Senior Vice President of Emergency and Support Services & Operations, will provide an update on the investigation and discuss new security measures implemented this week at Detroit Metro Airport.

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of the press conference at 2 p.m. ET.

Latest on investigation of vehicle crash at the McNamara Terminal

What: Update on vehicle crash at the McNamara Terminal of Detroit Metropolitan Airport

Update on vehicle crash at the McNamara Terminal of Detroit Metropolitan Airport Date: Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026

Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

This week, the Wayne County Airport Authority installed 9,000-pound cement barriers outside airport entrances to prevent a future breach.

"I've been with the airport for 27 years, and what occurred on January 23rd at the McNamara Terminal is unprecedented. It has definitely changed our security posture," said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton in a statement. "When the investigation is finished, police will present their findings to the prosecutor's office to determine what, if any, charges should be filed."

The door inside the terminal that was impacted by the crash is still boarded up, and the ticket counter is blocked off.