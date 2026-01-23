Driver crashes into McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport

A driver crashed a vehicle into a terminal at Detroit Metro Airport Friday night.

The crash occurred at the McNamara Terminal near Delta's check-in counters sometime before 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Delta Airlines said in a statement to CBS News that no injuries were reported and there was no operational impact. Three employees were checked by emergency personnel after encountering debris, the airline said. It was unclear how many people were inside the vehicle at the time.

CBS News has reached out to the airport and local police for information.

A CBS News Detroit crew captured footage of the crashed vehicle inside the building. The circumstances of the incident were unknown. An investigation is underway.

A vehicle that crashed into a terminal at Detroit Metro Airport. Jan. 23, 2026. CBS Detroit

This is a developing story and will be updated.