Interrogation video of defendant played for jurors in Samantha Woll murder trial

(CBS DETROIT) - On Day 11 of the murder trial of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll, prosecutors played two interrogation videos of the defendant, Michael Jackson-Bolanos.

The first interrogation video is from Nov. 30, 2023, nearly a month and a half after Woll was found stabbed to death outside her home in Detroit's Lafayette Park on Oct. 21, 2023.

Jackson-Bolanos was questioned about his whereabouts the night Woll was killed. He was released from custody and then taken back into custody after investigators allegedly tested a spot of blood found on a jacket owned by him.

A forensic expert testified the sample of blood was a likely match to a sample taken from Woll's blood.

The second interrogation video showed a detective questioning Jackson-Bolanos about the blood found on his jacket. The interrogation got heated and Jackson-Bolanos shouted that he had nothing to do with Woll's murder.