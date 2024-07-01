Interrogation video of defendant played for jurors in Samantha Woll murder trial

Watch CBS News
By Gino Vicci

Interrogation video of defendant played for jurors at Samantha Woll murder trial
(CBS DETROIT) - On Day 11 of the murder trial of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll, prosecutors played two interrogation videos of the defendant, Michael Jackson-Bolanos. 

The first interrogation video is from Nov. 30, 2023, nearly a month and a half after Woll was found stabbed to death outside her home in Detroit's Lafayette Park on Oct. 21, 2023. 

Jackson-Bolanos was questioned about his whereabouts the night Woll was killed. He was released from custody and then taken back into custody after investigators allegedly tested a spot of blood found on a jacket owned by him.

A forensic expert testified the sample of blood was a likely match to a sample taken from Woll's blood.

The second interrogation video showed a detective questioning Jackson-Bolanos about the blood found on his jacket. The interrogation got heated and Jackson-Bolanos shouted that he had nothing to do with Woll's murder. 

