Forensic scientist testifies blood found on suspect's jacket in Samantha Woll murder trial

(CBS DETROIT) - Day 10 of the murder trial of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll included experts talking about the blood found on the jacket of the suspect, Michael Jackson-Bolanos.

Jackson-Bolanos is accused of killing Woll, who was found stabbed to death outside of her home in October 2023.

A forensic scientist from Michigan State Police testified that some of Woll's blood was found on three areas of a Northface jacket belonging to Jackson-Bolanos. No blood was found inside the jacket. She also said a leatherman tool containing a knife was discovered.

During cross-examination, Jackson-Bolanos' attorneys had an issue with the way the forensic scientist labeled the tool, saying while it has a knife, there are other uses for it. Attorneys also argued that the tool was found in a makeup bag, given that Jackson-Bolanos was living with his girlfriend at the time of Woll's death.

Defense attorney Brian Brown pointed out that no defensive wounds, cuts, or bruises were found on his client at the time of his arrest.

In addition to the blood evidence presented in court, jurors also visited the Lafayette Park townhomes where Woll was found.

The testimonies will resume on Monday.