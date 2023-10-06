Inkster police search for person of interest after 34-year-old man found dead in garage

Inkster police search for person of interest after 34-year-old man found dead in garage

Inkster police search for person of interest after 34-year-old man found dead in garage

INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Inkster Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection with the death of a 34-year-old man.

Police are searching for Yanko Romero, 40, who was last seen on Sept. 26 after he was discharged from a hospital. Romero is believed to have lived with the victim and may have a residence in the Fort Meyers, Florida area.

At about 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 3, officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of Meadow Lane for a well-being check after family members were unable to reach the victim.

The victim was found dead in the garage with initial signs suggesting a stabbing.

Police say the suspected homicide may have happened on Sept. 23, the same day that Romero talked to Insker police before he was transported to the hospital for an undisclosed issue.

Romero is described as 6 feet 4 inches tall, between 180 and 200 pounds, with long dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Inkster Police Department at 313-563-9850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.