Inkster father charged in homicide of his infant son in 2023

A 31-year-old Inkster man is charged in connection with the 2023 death of his 2-month-old son.

Drake Ariel Froust is charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of his son, Leviathan Froust.

Wayne County prosecutors say Inkster police responded to a home in the 4300 block of Spruce Street around 4 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2023. When officers arrived, they found Leviathan unresponsive. He was taken to an area hospital.

Leviathan died from his injuries on Sept. 22, 2023. Medical examiners ruled the cause of death to be blunt force trauma caused by shaking.

Froust was arraigned Friday morning and remanded to jail. He is back in court for a probable cause conference on March 12.