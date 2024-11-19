Independent gas station owners push back against Sheetz expansion in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Sheetz gas station is planning a massive expansion across Michigan, with 50 to 60 new locations over the next five years. However, independent gas stations say they worry about having to compete.

The Middle East and Northern African Chamber of Commerce (MENA) held a panel on Tuesday to address their concerns.

Jay Hammoud, one of the local convenience store owners who spoke at the panel, says he was denied a license to open a gas station last year in Eastpointe. The city cited the national goal to be fully carbon neutral by 2050, something they said a gas station didn't align with.

A year later, the same plot of land was approved by Eastpointe for a brand-new Sheetz.

"Why did you allow Sheetz a year later to develop in the city of Eastpointe, that will be three times larger than [Hammoud's] gas station?" said Faye Nemer, who represents MENA. "We're not anti-competition, but making sure that it's fair and equitable to everyone involved and that ordinances are being consistently applied in every case."

In September, Farmington Hills residents attended a council meeting to protest a potential Sheetz move to Middlebelt Road and the impact it could have on smaller, independent gas stations that serve the city.

Nasir Siddiqui, who works for an oil company that supplies dozens of small gas stations in the area, says this is a valid concern.

"Due to the sheer volume that they bring to a specific market, they could potentially bring our customers out of business," Siddiqui said.

Sheetz did not attend Tuesday's meeting, but sent the following statement:

"Sheetz is dedicated to making a positive impact in Southeast Michigan. More than just a store, Sheetz serves as a community hub where families gather for a meal and friends connect over coffee. Customers can also enjoy our full-service kitchen, free internet, free air, and indoor and outdoor seating. Each new store will create 30-35 local jobs, offering not just competitive wages but also exceptional benefits, including medical, dental, and vision coverage, tuition reimbursement, and more. "Beyond providing great employment opportunities, Sheetz is deeply committed to giving back—our stores actively engage in the community with weekly food donations, support for local Special Olympics chapters, and other impactful initiatives. As we expand in the Detroit area, Sheetz remains steadfast in our mission to drive economic growth, uplift local communities, and make a meaningful difference every step of the way."