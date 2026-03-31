Increased police presence expected at Oakland County houses of worship ahead of Passover

Nearly three weeks ago, the attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield sent shockwaves through the community.

On Wednesday, the eight-day Jewish celebration of Passover begins. CBS News Detroit spoke to a local rabbi and Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard to share their message ahead of the holiday.

CBS Detroit

"Passover is truly all about community; it is about reflecting on our past, celebrating our freedom, and also looking to a much brighter future," said West Bloomfield rabbi Jason Miller.

Miller says Passover is a holiday that mostly takes place in the comfort of one's home.

"Many congregations have community Passover Seders as well, and we go to our houses of worship, to our synagogues, to our temples for prayer services throughout the entire Passover holiday," said Miler.

On March 12, an attack on Temple Israel prompted police to beef up patrols at Jewish places of worship. Miller says this presence has created a sense of comfort in the community.

CBS Detroit

"We recognize that there is certainly an enhanced level of local law enforcement keeping us secure, keeping us safe, giving us reassurance in our houses of worship, and we are so grateful. I wish that we didn't need local law enforcement to protect us in our houses of worship, but unfortunately, it's a sad reality," said Miller.

Bouchard says that his team is committed to keeping everyone safe, especially as families gather during Passover.

"You'll see increased presence and extra patrol around Jewish temples and synagogues. We're aware to the heightened threat and feelings people have out there, and they should see some visible presence as well as things they may not see," said Bouchard.

CBS Detroit

As the community recovers with resilience, Bouchard has the following message:

"We'd rather check out a hundred nothings than miss one real deal, so don't be afraid to call if you see, or feel, or hear something that seems unusual," said Bouchard.

As for Miller, the meaning of Passover has a profound impact.

"While Passover may be a Jewish holiday, the themes are themes that resonate with every human being. The idea that there really should be world peace," said Miller.