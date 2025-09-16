Woman charged after refusing to shut down illegal food business in Southwest Detroit, police say

A woman was charged after police said she was selling food without a permit and refused to shut down operations when confronted by an officer on Sunday in Southwest Detroit.

Police say at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 14, officers responded to a report about a large crowd in the 2100 block of Springwells. Police observed a long line leading to the front of the woman's table as she was selling food.

First Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald said the responding officer asked the woman if she had a permit, and she initially said she did, but then said she was going to contact her lawyer. Detroit police released body cam footage showing the officer repeatedly asking the woman if she had a permit, to which she did not provide one and continued to say she was calling her lawyer.

Police said the woman refused to comply with requests to shut down the business and was detained. She was charged with resisting and obstructing, which is a felony. Three other people working with her were issued citations.

"This wasn't necessarily a serving food issue until it became one. It was more of a block party. It was a large gathering up there, and we've been doing it all summer long ... we shut down large gatherings that are not permitted, and this was another one. They (customers) were lined up down Springwells and unfortunately had to deal with an illegal street vendor," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald said it's illegal for people to buy food from illegal street vendors, but officers did not arrest or cite any of the customers.

According to the city, food truck and street vendors are required to have the State of Michigan Food Service License as well as a city of Detroit Business License. Fitzgerald said the woman's illegal vending would have resulted in just a ticket.

"When someone asks for identification or a permit, there's a very good chance the young lady would have walked away with shutting her operation down, but we don't know at this point because she didn't cooperate at all with the law enforcement officer," Fitzgerald said. "He wasn't there to cause her any harm. He was there to find out if she was permitted. And then if she wasn't — which we had a feeling she wasn't — walk her through the steps on how to get permitted."