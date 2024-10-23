Lanes close on northbound I-275 in Wayne County after crash causes fuel spill

Crash closes lanes on I-275 in Wayne County after fuel spill

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating a multiple-vehicle crash involving three semi-trucks Wednesday on Interstate 275 in Wayne County.

Police say northbound lanes at Ford Road and Hines Drive under the overpass are closed after a fuel spill.

A preliminary investigation revealed that traffic was stopped in the right lane of the freeway when a 71-year-old semi-truck driver rear-ended another semi. The semi-truck that was hit pushed into a passenger car, causing that car to hit a van, MSP says.

State police say a third semi-truck attempted to avoid the crash but sideswiped one of the other semi-trucks.

The 71-year-old driver and the driver of the passenger car were taken to the hospital for treatment.

"It is key to leave enough following distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you," said MSP 1st Lt. Mike Shaw in a statement. "It is the drivers' responsibility to make sure they can stay in control of their vehicle and stop safely."