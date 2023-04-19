I-275 construction continues with closures in Wayne County for 2 months

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - More road closures are planned in Metro Detroit as the Revive275 project continues.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the construction phase will repair bridges and ramps connecting Interstate 275 with I-94, Ford and Michigan Avenue.

Beginning at 6 a.m. on April 24, the eastbound Ford Road ramp to northbound I-275 will close through July. Additionally, the I-275 and I-94 interchange will have ramp closures for about two months.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on May 1, northbound I-275 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-94 will close through early July. East and west I-94 ramps to northbound I-275 will also close through the summer.

Here are the detours provided by MDOT:

Eastbound M-153 (Ford Road) to southbound I-275, then to US-12 (Michigan Avenue) to northbound I-275

Northbound I-275 traffic will continue north to Ecorse Road, then head westbound on Ecorse Road to southbound I-275, then southbound I-275 to eastbound or westbound I-94.

Eastbound and westbound I-94 traffic will use southbound I-275 to eastbound Eureka Road, then to northbound I-275.

MDOT says it is working with Detroit Metro Airport to ensure travelers have access to the airport.

The four-year construction is expected to be completed in September 2025.