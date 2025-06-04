Huron Township police seeking tips on attempted vehicle theft, high-speed pursuit

Two suspects sped off early Wednesday along Interstate 275 after trying to steal a vehicle in Huron Township, and police are seeking tips on the case.

The Huron Township Police Department reported its officers were called about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 37000 block of Lorrina Lane, New Boston Woods area, on a report of an attempted vehicle theft in progress.

A resident of that area reported that their security camera footage caught signs of the theft attempt. The video showed two men attempting to get into his vehicle. The resident "made his presence known, prompting the suspects to run off."

Attempted vehicle theft June 4, 2025, in Huron Township, Michigan, as seen on residential security camera. One of the suspects is climbing through the window in this screen image. Huron Township Department of Public Safety

There was resulting damage to the vehicle's windows.

A Huron Township police officer who responded to the call saw the suspect's vehicle, a black Chevrolet Equinox, as it sped off.

The officer then began a vehicle pursuit that drove onto northbound I-275.

"Due to the dangerous high speeds by the suspect vehicle and the danger that it could present to the public, the pursuit was terminated prior to the suspect's being apprehended," the report said.

Detectives are actively investigating and following up on multiple leads.

Police ask that anyone with information on the theft attempt call the Huron Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 734-753-4400.

"We are asking the community to stay vigilant and report any suspicious vehicles, persons, or activity. We can never assume they will drive the same vehicle if they return. Most importantly, please do not confront these thieves yourself as a vehicle or other property is simply not worth putting yourself in a deadly conflict situation. In this case, we were able to respond quickly enough to catch the suspects leaving the neighborhood," Everette Robbins, Huron Township Director of Public Safety, said.