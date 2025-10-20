Beloved Hunter House Hamburgers relocates to new Metro Detroit location after 70-plus years

Hunter House Hamburgers, a beloved Birmingham, Michigan, burger shack, is leaving the place where everything started in 1952, but it is not gone for good.

The restaurant will be moving its flagship location just a short drive down Woodward Avenue. The spot is currently a Kentucky Fried Chicken at the corner of Woodward and Lincoln.

"We looked for a long time as a plan B, what would happen if we couldn't operate here anymore? We never wanted to close. It would be a disservice to our community. It's been a long time coming, but we're really fortunate to have found the one spot we felt we could continue operating at. It all fell into place," said co-owner Kelly Cobb.

There's a lot of nostalgia in Hunter House, and its popularity is just too much to keep it going in the space it's been made famous for more than 70 years.

"My family lived in Troy. We came here forever. My parents, it's just all through the family," said one longtime customer.

"It's a Detroit institution, which is why I think everybody cares so much that it's moving down the street," said customer Mike Zazaian.

Cobb says it's going to look a lot like the Hunter House people are used to.

"The beautiful thing about it is it's not a goodbye. It's a new beginning for us, and it's going to be the same feel at the new spot," he said. "The new location is going to have faster service, a lot more parking. It's just going to be beautiful. We're going to build it the exact same way. It's going to be an exact replica of what we have today. We're measuring everything down to the inch."

However, Cobb wants to make sure people can visit the place where it all started one last time while it's still the way they remember it.

"It's hard for a lot of people. We know we wanted to give people enough time to come back into this building and get a Hunter House burger, and so we've given them as much notice as we possibly can," Cobb said.

Cobb says fans have until the end of the day on Oct. 31 to get one last slider at the original location. It will be open at its new location on Nov. 1.