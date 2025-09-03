Future of Hunter House Hamburgers in Birmingham uncertain

Court case seeking to return psychedelic mushroom festival to Michigan campus running out of time

A bustling burger joint off Woodward Avenue in Birmingham that's been around for decades may be forced to move.

Hunter House sits at the corner of Woodward Avenue and Hamilton Row and is a hamburger hotspot dating back to 1952. For many in the community, it's considered a staple.

CBS Detroit

"They just got a good flavor. The onion is cooked on them. Makes them tasty. It's an honest hamburger," said 50-year Birmingham resident Jack Keaton.

"I've been coming here since I was a kid because I grew up in Birmingham. It's been here forever, and I don't think it will ever lose its popularity. They're thin, they cook fast, they put grilled onions on them and some other really good toppings, and they're just like (kiss sound) perfection," Birmingham resident Lauren Freund stated.

The future of the old-fashioned burger joint, though, is uncertain.

In 2021, plans to build a five-story building that would include retail, commercial, and office space, as well as 25 residential units, were approved by the city.

BIDDISON ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN

Original plans intended for Hunter House to move to the first floor of the development. However, Birmingham Planning Director Nicholas Dupuis said at some point, those plans changed, and it's too early in the process to say what that space will be used for now.

CBS News Detroit also discovered a dispute between this property's landlord and the owner of Hunter House. It involved a lawsuit filed in 2023 regarding the rights and ability of Hunter House to operate on its property. The years-long litigation was resolved in February 2025.

Dupuis sent the following statement regarding the new development:

"This corner is one of the last remaining undeveloped parcels in Birmingham, and the City is eager to bring new uses, new activity, and new residents to this part of town. At this time, we have been advised that the developer is currently working through the creation of construction documents, which would need to be submitted to the City for review and approval before construction can commence."

The news of a new development is disappointing for loyal customers who look forward to the occasional hometown hamburger.

CBS Detroit

"It's always nice to have hometown burger joints that work good for you without having to go into a big, fancy restaurant to have a hamburger. Everything in this town changes so fast, you never know. I'd like to see it stay," Keaton said.

"We've got plenty of those buildings around. This place should stay," said Freund.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Kelly Cobb, the owner of Hunter House. We were told he has no comment right now and that it's currently business as usual at Hunter House.

As far as when this five-story building will be built, that remains to be seen.