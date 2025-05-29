Howell Mayor Robert Ellis reflects on decade of leadership

Robert Ellis has been a staple in city leadership in Howell, Michigan, for more than a decade.

Ellis first served as a member of the city council and is now in the big seat as mayor. But Ellis says that chapter is coming to a close.

"I want to spend more time with my family," he said.

But Ellis said he's proud of the work he's put into the city.

"We've done a lot to improve parking downtown, and now we're building this Depot lot expansion project, and the other thing that goes along with that is the Fire and Ice District," Ellis said.

Work on the Fire and Ice District project began percolating early in his time in city government.

Looking ahead, Ellis hopes to see work continue on the city's sidewalks and local roads. But leading those projects won't fall on his shoulders.

"Fortunately, Nick Hertrich, who's been on the council for a while, was ready to step up and take that responsibility, and I'm very happy to support him. I know he will do a great job," Ellis said.

Ellis admits that he's not so great at actually retiring, and he said Howell residents will certainly still see him around.

"I'm sure I'll still continue to be involved with the community in some form," he said.

Barring a late entry or write-in campaign, city councilman Nick Hertrich is running unopposed in the election this fall.