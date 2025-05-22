Here's how Michigan's congressional leaders voted on Trump's budget bill

On Thursday, the House passed the federal budget, which President Trump dubs the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act."

The bill narrowly passed with a 215-214 vote and will now head to the Senate, where some Republicans have already voiced some opposition.

The legislation addresses Mr. Trump's tax, defense and energy priorities and has overcome several setbacks since the beginning of the year. GOP leadership repeatedly assured holdouts that their concerns would be addressed later if they kept the legislation moving forward.

The vote came hours after an updated version of the legislation that GOP leaders hoped would satisfy enough holdouts was unveiled.

But how did Michigan's 13 congressional leaders vote on the bill?

Michigan House Republicans

All of Michigan's House Republicans — Reps. Tom Barrett, Jack Bergman, Bill Huizenga, John James, Lisa McClain, John Moolenaar and Tim Walberg — voted in favor of the bill. Only two House Republicans in Congress, GOP Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Warren Davidson of Ohio opposed the bill.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise from Louisiana delivered his final pitch to House Republicans ahead of the vote, urging that the bill would deliver on GOP promises.

"If you vote no, you're voting against American energy, you're voting against securing America's border, you're voting against helping those middle-class families," Scalise said.

Michigan House Democrats

Meanwhile, House Democrats — Reps. Debbie Dingell, Kristen McDonald Rivet, Hillary Scholten, Haley Stevens, Shri Thanedar and Rashida Tlaib — joined their counterparts to vote against the bill

After Democrats threw up procedural roadblocks overnight to delay a vote on the measure, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries railed against the bill in a speech from the House floor early Thursday, calling it a "reckless, regressive and reprehensible GOP tax scam."

"This is one big, ugly bill that House Republicans are trying to jam down the throats of the American people under the cover of darkness," Jeffries said.

Lawmakers react to passage of bill

Jack Bergman

"House Republicans got the job done. We kept our word - cutting costs for families, boosting American energy, stopping massive tax hikes, securing our southern border, strengthening Medicaid, and investing in our national defense. While no piece of legislation is perfect, this was a team effort with input from all of our constituents to deliver real results for the American people."

Debbie Dingell

"This is one of the most consequential bills the Congress has passed in this century. It is going to rip health care away from almost 14 million people, make the biggest cuts to food assistance in history, and raise prices across the board. People will die, children will go hungry, and working Americans will continue to struggle to make ends meet, all so Republicans can give another tax break to billionaires. It's wrong and they know it – which is why they planned to pass it in the middle of the night. The fight isn't over, and we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to defeat this cruel, dangerous bill."

John James

"In November, the American people gave Donald Trump and Republicans a mandate to secure the border, lower costs, fuel economic growth, and put America First. The One Big Beautiful bill restores fiscal responsibility to Washington while safeguarding vital programs like Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. It strengthens border security, including at our Northern border, and fosters a pro-growth, pro-family economy that prioritizes working-class Americans. This is a huge win for Michigan and the entire country. President Trump and House Republicans are delivering on our promises to usher in a new American Golden Age where all Americans can thrive."

Lisa McClain

"House Republicans delivered. We kept our promises—lowering costs, unleashing American energy, avoiding the largest tax hike, securing the border, strengthening Medicaid, and investing in our national defense. Failure was not an option. I'm proud of our committee chairmen for their tireless work in getting this bill to the finish line and all our members for working together throughout this process. House Republicans are unified behind this bill for the American people."

Kristen McDonald Rivet

"It is already too hard for working families to make ends meet. This tax package is extreme and will make things even harder. I voted no because gutting Medicaid, slashing food assistance, and adding trillions to the national debt will make things more expensive, and wealthy people and corporations don't need a tax cut. These priorities are completely backward and will have a devastating impact on the families in our community we cannot afford."

John Moolenaar

"The One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act is a major win for families in Michigan's Second Congressional District. This bill delivers on our promises to the American people to prevent a tax hike that would cost them thousands, and puts an end to the crisis at the southern border. It also addresses wasteful spending of taxpayer dollars, by establishing commonsense policies to protect programs like Medicaid for the Michigan residents who rely on it," said Moolenaar. "I am also grateful my NO GOTION policy was included in this critical legislation. The tax dollars of hard-working Michigan families should not fund companies like Gotion, which are beholden to the Chinese Communist Party. I will continue my work to support Michiganders and get our nation back on the right track."

Rashida Tlaib

"Republicans need to stop lying. They just voted for the largest cuts to Medicaid and food assistance in the history of our country. Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' is a betrayal of our families and a $7 trillion handout to billionaires. So many families in our communities are already struggling to put food on the table and pay for their health care. For the over 324,000 children, seniors, and people with disabilities who rely on Medicaid in our district, it is the difference between life and death. "This budget makes $880 billion in cuts that will decimate Medicaid, nearly $300 billion in cuts to food assistance, but increases the Pentagon war machine by $150 billion. It's tax cuts for billionaires, and health care cuts for our families. It will take food out of the mouths of hungry kids. Nearly 14 million Americans will lose their health care and thousands of people will needlessly die. We will not stop fighting to block this budget from being signed into law."

Tim Walberg

"Today, House Republicans passed historic legislation which delivers on President Trump's mandate to restore fiscal responsibility to Washington. Over the past few months, we have been working to deliver on the promises made to the American people and prevent the largest tax increase in American history. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act will prevent the average taxpayer in Michigan's 5th District from seeing a 27% tax hike, make significant investments in our communities, and implement critical policies like no tax on tips or overtime pay to support American workers. The Senate must pass this bill to codify President Trump and the American people's full agenda."

DeJanay Booth-Singleton DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

