Ypsilanti man reacts to moving into new apartment fully furnished by nonprofit: "Having a home is different"

It's a busy time for students with the end of the semester, finals and move-outs. It's also a busy time for several Michigan nonprofits looking to acquire any furniture, appliances or décor that students aren't taking with them.

House N2 Home is one of those organizations that will extend the life of these items by cleaning them up before using them to furnish apartments for people exiting homelessness.

Last year, CBS News Detroit showed how this time of year is essential for organizations like House N2 Home, with thousands of students moving off campus and leaving much of their stuff behind. Now, we're getting a chance to see how those donations can change lives.

Something as simple as his plates, a bed with a frame, and a space he can finally call his own brings on emotions, Deshon says, you'd never know unless you've been in his shoes.

For him, this is much more than just a place to live.

"Walking in here was like walking into a home I wish could have been mine, and it was," he said. "Having a home is different, and I haven't had that in a long time, and what I see here are things that trigger memories and a blank space to create new memories."

House N2 Home volunteers worked all morning to pack, transport, unpack and decorate Deshon's new apartment before he got his first look. But the conversations they had with him ahead of time made this so personal.

"They deserve to have a beautiful home. Not just a roof over their head and four walls, but a home that reflects them. So, that's why there's attention to every single detail," said House N2 Home co-founder Ruth Ann Logue.

Logue says the feeling of having a place that's yours helps people who have left homelessness stay housed.

"Having a home from House N2 Home helps our clients have some stability they haven't had in a long time. It allows them to think about other things," she said.

House N2 Home still accepts donations from any students on U of M's Ann Arbor campus, but it's continuously accepting donations from anyone else who wants to make a difference. Anyone interested in donating, volunteering, or other ways to help can head to the organization's website to learn more.