Hope Not Handcuffs trains volunteers to administer narcan

"This epidemic is bigger than any pandemic this country has ever seen," said Safaa Elmessiri.

Elmessiri is the regional coordinator for Hope Not Handcuffs as well as the Oakland County Program Coordinator for Families Against Narcotics, or FAN. She said the program is in dire need to combat the opioid epidemic. .

Therefore, Elmessiri visits different police departments in Oakland and Macomb Counties to train volunteers, known as angels, to help get those struggling with addiction into recovery.

Inside the Southfield Police Department, Hope Not Handcuffs, along with the Southfield Fire Department trained angles on how to administer Narcan, in order to potentially save someone's life suffering from an opioid overdose.

"It has saved thousands of lives," said Melissa Medici, EMS Coordinator the Southfield Fire Department.

Medici said she believes it's extremely important for all emergency responders and even the general public to know how to save a life with Narcan. With the new nasal spray narcan, it's safe to use and won't harm anyone in the case they are not overdosing on opioids.

"Last year, in the city of Southfield, we had 171 overdoses and we saved a lot of lives using this," Medici said.

"We understand that handcuffs and incarceration is just not the answer," said Deputy Chief Aaron Huguley, with the Southfield Police Department.

Dep. Chief Huguley said it was a no-brainer to partner with Hope Not Handcuffs to provide those struggling with addiction to have additional options to seek help.

"Our goal with Hope Not Handcuffs is to be available and provide those resources," Dep. Chief Huguley said.

In the city of Southfield, those struggling with addiction can walk into the police department or the fire department and there they will be sent a volunteer, or angel, to help guide them into recovery.

"We are here, we have angels who are compassionate, who will greet them," Elmessiri said.

If you would like to be volunteer and become an angle for Hope Not Handcuffs, visit here.