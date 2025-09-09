Home prices in Detroit increased 16% from 2024, real estate data shows

Shooting on I-94; one in custody after a woman found dead in Canton; other top stories

Home prices in City of Detroit jumped nearly 16% from August 2024 to August 2025, a noticeable price increase are compared to what was seen elsewhere in Southeast Michigan. according to the latest RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan Housing Report.

The median sales price for a home in Detroit is now at $110,000, which is a record high on that tracking report.

That spike is specific to the city limits; as across Metro Detroit, home sales prices rose 4.4% for a median sales price of $332,500 during the same time frame. The agency tracks Livingston, Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties in its Metro Detroit data.

The average number of days a home stayed in the market in the City of Detroit was 46 in August 2025, two days shorter than in August 2024.

But the average number of days a home stayed on the market in Metro Detroit was 24 days in August 2025, which is one day longer than in August 2024.

"Buyers remain engaged, though more selective, and recent declines in interest rates are offering welcome relief on affordability," Jeanette Schneider, president of RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan said.