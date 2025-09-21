Hillsdale College president giving Charlie Kirk honorary degree

Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn spoke on Sunday at a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, announcing he will be giving Kirk an honorary degree.

In his remarks, Arnn said Kirk, whom he met when the activist was 19 years old, completed online courses at the college. Arnn said the degree will be presented on May 9, 2026, which is the day of the college's commencement. Arnn called the degree "the greatest respect a college could give."

Arnn said he and his wife have also set up a scholarship "in the hope that Charlie's children would go to a good college."

Hillsdale College is a liberal arts school that is located in Hillsdale, Michigan, about 112 miles southwest of Detroit. The four-year institution has a student body of about 1,400, according to its website.

Kirk spoke to Hillsdale College students in February 2025.

Tens of thousands gathered in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday for a memorial service honoring Kirk, who was shot and killed on Sept. 10. The 31-year-old was speaking at Utah Valley University at the time of the shooting. A 22-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated murder.

Speakers included President Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk. Mr. Trump announced that he would posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.