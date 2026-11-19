The Detroit Clutch has announced the captain and alternates for its inaugural season with the Professional Women's Hockey League.

Forward Hilary Knight will serve as captain. Forwards Jesse Compher and Daryl Watts will be the alternate captains.

Forward Hilary Knight will serve as captain for the Detroit Clutch during the 2026-27 season. Forwards Jesse Compher and Daryl Watts will be the alternate captains. Detroit Clutch

"We're really excited to construct our leadership group here in Detroit. Our goal is to build a connected team, and our captains will be instrumental in shaping that culture," Clutch Head Coach Josh Sciba said.

"Jesse Compher and Daryl Watts bring valuable PWHL experience and will inject a youthful, energetic spirit, while Hilary Knight's dynamic presence and competitive fire makes her one of the most accomplished and inspiring leaders in all of sports. Together, they will drive our standards and define what it means to be a Detroit Clutch hockey player."

Knight has won five Olympic medals and is the all-time U.S. women's Olympic leader in goals and points. She won two NCAA national championships at the University of Wisconsin and is a native of Sun Valley, Idaho. Her time with the PWHL includes serving as the 2025-26 captain of the Seattle Torrent.

Compher is originally from Northbrook, Illinois and has played with the PWHL Toronto Sceptres.

Watts is originally from Toronto, Ontario, and also played with the Sceptres.

Detroit picked up one of the four expansion teams for the PWHL's fourth season as the league continues to add teams. Detroit will begin its season on the road on Dec. 6 against PWHL Las Vegas. The home opener against the New York Sirens is Dec. 12 at Little Caesars Arena.

The expansion team was announced in May 2026 as PWHL Detroit, with the Detroit Clutch announced as the team's name in early November.

The first team practice is on Thursday.

The above video originally aired on Nov. 10, 2026.