Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza detected in Ingham County

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been detected in Ingham County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).

State officials say the virus was detected in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock. It was the first detection in the county.

"While this newest detection is unfortunate, it is not unexpected. Even though Michigan has not had a case of HPAI in domestic birds since May, the disease was regularly being found in the state's wildlife, indicating the virus is still present in the environment," said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland said in a statement. "As wild birds migrate and spread the virus this fall, it is vital for bird owners to take every step they can to protect their birds from being exposed to wild birds. Keeping HPAI out of Michigan's domestic flocks remains a team effort."

MDARD says it will not reinstate its pause on poultry and waterfowl exhibition; however, individual fair boards can decide what type of shows are allowed. Exhibitors can contact their local fair managers to learn more about its protocols and requirements.

Michigan previously issued a statewide pause on the exhibitions in May until the state went 30 days with no new detection. It was lifted in June.

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the public health risk remains low, and no birds or products infected with the virus will enter the commercial food chain.

State officials say the following few key steps are fundamental to protect the health and vitality of Michigan's domestic birds:

Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.

Wash your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.

Disinfecting boots and other gear when moving between coops.

Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.

Cleaning and disinfecting equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.

Using well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.

Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.

Reporting Possible Cases

For domestic birds

Domestic bird owners and caretakers should watch for multiple sudden deaths in the flock, a drop in egg production, a significant decrease in water consumption, or an increase in sick birds. If avian influenza is suspected in domestic birds, contact MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after hours).

For wild birds

If anyone notices what appears to be unusual or unexplained deaths among wild bird populations, please report these cases to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) by: