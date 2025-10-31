Highland Township woman dies after rollover crash in Oakland County

A Michigan woman has died as a result of a rollover crash early Friday in Oakland County, Michigan, the local sheriff's office said.

The crash happened about 12:30 a.m. on Harvey Lake Road in Highland Township.

Lisa Dawn LaPearl, 53, of Highland Township, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox southbound in the 2500 block of Harvey Lake Road when the vehicle crossed the center line and left the road, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The SUV continued through a ditch and struck a culvert, where it then went airborne and overturned, deputies said. The first officers on the scene found the vehicle lying on its passenger side in a driveway.

LaPearl told deputies that she was trapped in the vehicle, officers said. A passenger, her 30-year-old son, had managed to get out and was walking outside, looking for the family dog.

Highland Township Fire Department paramedics then arrived and extricated LaPearl from the SUV. During the rescue efforts, deputies said, she became unresponsive. Attempts by the first responders to revive her were not successful, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit has been assigned the investigation.