Highland Park officials say video shows someone trespassing at old water plant

Officials in Highland Park, Michigan, are aware of a video circulating online that was recorded during an unauthorized entry to a decommissioned water plant.

The water department said its staff learned of the video on April 15, but are unsure of when the trespassing incident happened.

Officials did state that the recording was made "during an unauthorized entry into one of our secured water facilities by a Highland Park resident."

That individual entered the building without permission and "made unsubstantiated claims regarding water pressure and excessive water leakage concerns," particularly how such circumstances might affect billing by the Great Lakes Water Authority.

The city of Highland Park's water comes from the Detroit River and is currently treated at Water Works Park and Springwells Treatment Plants, which are operated by GLWA in Detroit.

"We are cooperating fully with the Highland Park Police Department in their investigation of this breach. While we are not qualified to comment on an ongoing investigation, we want to assure the population of Highland Park that the facility in question remains secure, and at no point was the city's water supply compromised," the city said.

"While we understand that residents may have questions about their water service on occasion, unlawful actions such as this one are illegal, unacceptable and pose risks to public safety. We take the integrity of our infrastructure and the security of our facilities very seriously."