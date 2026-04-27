Highland Park unveils new safety plan after spike in youth crime

The City of Highland Park is teaming up with local churches to offer free summer programs for children, as city leaders aim to curb juvenile crime, which police say increased about 20% over the past year.

Highland Park Police Chief James McMahon says the rise in juvenile-related crimes has raised concerns within the department.

"We have to do something," McMahon said.

McMahon says police have seen increases in juvenile larceny and assault cases, noting that some adults may be encouraging younger kids to commit crimes because penalties for juveniles are less severe.

"A lot of adults are enticing younger children to do basically their dirty work," McMahon said.

Highland Park Mayor Glenda McDonald says the initiative was born out of tragedy. After a 13-year-old was killed in Highland Park in November, she says she knew action needed to be taken.

"It just touched my heart that a child was killed in Highland Park," McDonald said. "It put me in a place that I, as an educator who worked with children for 32 years, didn't want to be."

The city's plan centers around prevention, using community partnerships to give kids structured and safe places to spend their time. More than ten churches across Highland Park have joined forces with the city to support the effort.

Highland Park resident Shakira Lemoyne-Smith, who has a one-year-old daughter, says the programs could be a positive step for families in the city.

"I think it's great for the kids, especially after school, that they have somewhere to go," Lemoyne-Smith said. "It's not just being outside trying to figure out what to do, but after-school programs where they're learning something or trying a new sport."

Organizers say the summer programs will include mentoring, sports, field trips, STEM activities, and free meals.

Leon Morehead of New Grace Missionary Baptist Church says the collaboration shows what can happen when churches and city leaders work together.

"We want to make sure all of our children in the city of Highland Park have something to do, where they're safe, where they're cared for, and where they'll be fed," Morehead said. "Pastors have come together to make sure our children don't have options in the streets, but options in our facilities."

Children and teens will be able to attend programs hosted at participating churches from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The city's recreation center will also be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

City officials say the programs are free and designed to keep young people engaged and off the streets throughout the summer.